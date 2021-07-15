Restaurant owners unhappy over decision to close indoor dining

KARACHI: The All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) on Thursday expressed concern over the Sindh government’s decision to close indoor dining due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) Secretary General Faizan Rawat in a statement said that indoor dining was closed a few days after it was allowed on July 3. He added dine-in SOPs were being strictly adhered to and restaurants were operating with fully vaccinated staff.

He appealed to the provincial government to review its decision of closing indoor dining.

Rawat demanded that the government ramp up Covid-19 vaccination instead of closing businesses.

On Wednesday, the Sindh Task Force decided to close indoor dining, schools from class I to VIII, recreational places, including parks, Sea View, Kawkesbay, Keenjhar Lake and swimming pools from Monday (July 19).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Task Force. Cinemas, indoor gyms, and indoor sports events were also banned in the province.