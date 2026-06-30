The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a new schedule for its two-month summer vacation and announced revised court and office hours.

According to official details, the High Court’s annual summer vacation will begin on 1 July. Following the approval of the Chief Justice, a revised roster of judges and updated working hours have been issued to ensure the continued hearing of urgent cases during the vacation period.

Under the new schedule, Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar will not take any leave during the summer vacation and will remain available to hear cases throughout the period.

During July, Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Azam Khan will be available to hear cases, while Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif will perform judicial duties during August.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Inam Amin Minhas will also remain available in accordance with their respective duty rosters.

Read more: Summer vacation announced by Supreme Court of Pakistan

According to the notification, only urgent matters will be heard during the summer vacation. These include bail applications, habeas corpus petitions and other cases of an urgent or exceptional nature.

The High Court’s Diary Branch will remain open throughout the vacation to facilitate the filing of new cases and ensure uninterrupted access to judicial services.

Court and office hours have also been revised for the vacation period. From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm, while on Fridays, court hours will be from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon.