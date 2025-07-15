Revoo Dealers Conference 2025: A Night of Vision, Innovation & Celebration

Lahore, July 10, 2025 — Revoo Pakistan, the country’s fastest-growing electric motorcycle brand and a proud part of Transsion Holdings, hosted its highly anticipated Dealers Conference 2025 at the prestigious Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore.

The event was attended by Revoo’s strategic partner and national distributor, Transsion Tecno Motors (TTM), along with top-performing dealers from across the country. Also in attendance were key corporate clients, including Metro, CSD, and leading financial institutions, highlighting the increasing market confidence in Revoo’s growing presence.

An Evening of Unity and Purpose

The evening commenced with a soulful recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem, setting a tone of pride and togetherness. The event was seamlessly hosted by Sara Baloch, whose energetic and poised presence added a professional flair to the evening.

Leadership Addresses & Strategic Outlook

Mr. Amir Allawala, CEO of Transsion Tecno Motors, opened the evening with a warm and appreciative welcome to all attendees. His message emphasized gratitude and the shared vision for a sustainable mobility future in Pakistan.

Following this, Mr. Kyle Zhang, Country Manager of Revoo Pakistan, took the stage to share the brand’s inspiring journey. Known as “The Man with the Vision,” Mr. Zhang highlighted Revoo’s rapid progress, core values, and its ambition to transform everyday mobility with smart, reliable electric motorcycles tailored for local needs.

Next, Mr. Adnan Allawala, COO of Transsion Tecno Motors, discussed TTM’s strong operational presence in the region and its strategic role in ensuring quality, accessibility, and long-term growth for Revoo in the Pakistani market.

Product Showcase: Revoo’s Expanding Portfolio

The conference then transitioned into an exciting product launch segment led by Mr. Pascal, Revoo’s Global Sales Leader. Under vibrant lights and enthusiastic applause, the company unveiled its 2025 electric bike lineup: A11, A12, C32 Young, C32, and the flagship model E52. Each model reflects Revoo’s commitment to performance, design, and eco-conscious innovation.

Dealership Development & Expansion Roadmap

Mr. Ghulam Mujtaba, National Sales Manager at TTM, presented a detailed overview of Revoo’s dealership journey. He shared how the company has built a robust retail and service infrastructure in a short time and laid out the roadmap for nationwide expansion and dealer empowerment over the coming year.

With a focus on collaboration, capacity-building, and customer-first policies, Revoo aims to scale from its current 60 exclusive outlets and 30 key accounts to 120+ outlets and 50 key accounts by the end of 2025.

Celebrating Dealer Success

A key highlight of the evening was the Dealer Recognition Ceremony, honoring 67 top-performing dealers for their outstanding contributions. Certificates of excellence were presented by Mr. Kyle, Mr. Amir Allawala, Mr. Adnan Allawala, and other senior leaders — a gesture that underscored the importance of Revoo’s dealer network in driving the brand’s nationwide momentum.

Sales Policy & Marketing Vision

Mr. Naveed, Regional Sales Manager – Revoo, followed with a comprehensive presentation of the company’s dealer reward structure, marketing roadmap, and retail incentive programs. These initiatives are designed to maximize dealer profitability, enhance customer engagement, and drive brand visibility across all markets.

Conclusion: Building the Future Together

The event concluded with closing remarks by Mr. Kyle Zhang and Mr. Adnan Allawala, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to every dealer, corporate partner, and team member. They reiterated Revoo’s mission to lead Pakistan toward a smarter, greener transportation future through innovation, collaboration, and trust.

About Revoo

Revoo Pakistan is an electric mobility brand powered by Transsion Holdings — the global technology powerhouse behind TECNO, Infinix, itel, and Oraimo. Officially launched in 2024 and established in 2023, Revoo offers smart, affordable, and sustainable electric motorcycles designed specifically for Pakistani roads and riding culture.

Through its partnership with Transsion Tecno Motors (TTM) — the brand’s official assembler and distributor — Revoo benefits from local manufacturing capabilities, in-house assembly lines, and rigorous quality assurance systems that meet global standards.

In just its first year, Revoo has built a nationwide presence with 60 exclusive retail outlets and 30 key corporate accounts, including Metro and CSD. The brand aims to expand to 120 outlets and 50 key accounts by the end of 2025, ensuring accessibility and after-sales support across Pakistan.

Follow Revoo Online