Ryan Reynolds is now speaking out about both his marriage to Blake Lively and the couple’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

During a September 25 appearance at the State Theatre New Jersey, the 48-year-old actor shared a rare behind-the-scenes story about frantically trying to reach Bill Murray for his upcoming documentary John Candy: I Like Me. Reynolds joked there could be “a separate documentary” just about reaching Murray, saying he finally got the 75-year-old’s number through “a friend of a friend of a friend”. d5d3

After leaving “about 40 messages,” Murray finally called back while Reynolds was headed to a tuxedo gala with Blake Lively. “I look at it. It says Bill Murray and I go, ‘Bill Murray!’” Reynolds recalled. When he whispered to Lively, she urged, “We have to go in!” — to which he admitted replying, “F**_ you!” The crowd erupted in laughter. Murray eventually agreed to join after more calls and a video plea featuring Reynolds’ son.

Legal Battle Looms Over Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

The lighthearted story comes as Reynolds and Lively face serious legal pressure. Lively sued Baldoni and others in December 2024 for sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations Baldoni denies. Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds for civil extortion and defamation, which a judge dismissed in June. Both Lively and Baldoni are expected to testify when the case goes to trial on March 9, 2026, with some reports also citing a May 18, 2026 trial date.

Reynolds has addressed the impact publicly, telling TIME100 Companies, “Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things”. He added, “If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they’re going to help you up. If you’re an a**, they’re not”.

Couple Still United Amid Stress

Despite the stress, sources say Reynolds remains Lively’s “rock”. The pair were recently seen supporting Wrexham A.F.C., the club Reynolds co-owns, at a March 7 FA Cup match in Wales. Lively posted from the pitch afterward: “What. A. Game.”

Friends admit the lawsuit has taken a toll. One source told _Closer* the couple is “going through hell” as “all aspects of their pasts are being raked over”. Still, they’re “sticking together and staying steadfast”.