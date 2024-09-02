Rhea Chakraborty recalls ‘difficult’ time in jail after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty reflected on the difficult time she spent in jail after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020.

During a new podcast interview, actor and VJ Rhea Chakraborty opened up on her jail experience, when she was involved in a drug-related case and arrested by the narcotics agency, following the death of her boyfriend and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Jail is actually a very different world because there’s no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, they are not a person,” Chakraborty recalled.

She continued, “You are a UT number when you are in under trial prison…It’s a strange world, it’s a very evolved crowd. Because it’s just human emotion at its basic rawest. It’s survival. You have to survive each day, and each day feels like a year. It takes a long time for a day to finish because you’re literally doing nothing. There it is paused.”

“My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail,” added the ‘Jalebi’ actor. “Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced…You are really thinking negative thoughts now [whereas] I’ve always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic.”

It is worth noting here that Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship when the ‘Chhichhore’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

Following his untimely demise, Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR accusing Chakraborty of ‘abetment to suicide’ and ‘money laundering’. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau later and was in jail for almost a month, before Bombay High Court granted her bail, citing no criminal antecedents.