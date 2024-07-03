Rhea Chakraborty calls herself ‘bigger gold digger’ than Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty dubbed herself a ‘bigger gold digger’ than former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

In the now-viral teaser of the debut episode of her new chat show, ‘Chapter 2’, with Sushmita Sen being the first guest, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty confessed to the former beauty queen that she is a bigger ‘gold digger’ than the latter.

For the unversed, the comment was in reference to the 2022 series of events, when Sen was dubbed a ‘gold digger’ after the news of her being in a relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi came up.

However, the pageant winner later clarified that she prefers diamonds over gold.

In the teaser of the chat show, which serves as a new chapter for Chakraborty after the last few years of severe scrutiny, following the untimely demise of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, she begins by saying out loud that she is the bigger gold digger.

When Sen asked in response, “Oh, you also?” Chakraborty replies, “I’m the biggest one.”

Later in the clip, as Chakraborty mentioned to Sen that she was turning 32, she couldn’t hold herself, immediately terming her a ‘little baby’. However, the ‘Jalebi’ actor failed to agree, and added, “World’s not viewing me as a baby,” hinting at all the trolling and hate in the last couple of years.

Notably, Chakraborty was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, when he committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

