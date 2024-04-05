‘The right reason to get…’: Sushmita Sen shares her marriage plans

Amid the recent rumours of her being back with on-again-off-again boyfriend Rohman Shawl, former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen has candidly revealed her wedding plans.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sushmita Sen spoke about sharing a cordial bond with all her exes and also addressed the questions regarding her wedding plans.

“I think it’s hard and confusing. Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well,” Sen shared.

When asked if she plans to get married, the ‘Taali’ star added, “Oh absolutely! It has never been a ‘never’ situation.”

“Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married,” explained the pageant winner.

Pertinent to note here that Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda back in the day. She started dating model Rohman Shawl in 2018 after they met through Instagram, however, the couple confirmed their split in 2021.

The Bollywood diva was then in a brief affair with businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi last year before Sen and Shawl rekindled their relationship.

