1+1 = 3: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal expecting their first child

Bollywood celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child together, they announced on Friday.

Bollywood’s reel-to-real-life couple, actors Ali Fazal and his wife Richa Chadha took social media by storm yesterday morning, as they announced to be expecting a child together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, with millions of followers, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor posted a two-picture gallery, featuring a click of the couple and a numerical equation ‘1+1=3’, to share the good news with their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

“A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” he wrote in the caption with a loved-up emoji.