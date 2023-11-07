Insecure of ‘good-looking’ husband Ali Fazal? Richa Chadha responds to troll

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha responded to a troll who asked if she is insecure about her good-looking husband, actor Ali Fazal.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Richa Chadha called out a misogynistic critic who asked her if she is ‘insecure’ of her actor-husband being more good-looking than her.

The ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’ actor posted a nine-picture gallery of the couple from the recently attended red carpet of the Jio Mami Film Festival on the social site, captioned with one of her recent unpleasant encounters.

She wrote, “I recently got asked by a drunk woman at a party if I am insecure because my husband is good looking… watch the last picture here to see, how he takes care of me…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“And also, drunk woman, thank you for reminding me that women can be misogynistic too,” Chadha added, along with a ‘love you’ for her reel and real-life partner and a hashtag ‘Log Dimag Chaat Rahe Hain’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Fukrey’ couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of their film a decade ago and have been in a relationship since then. They officially celebrated their marriage in October last year, after two years of formalising the union.

