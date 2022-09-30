Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share message for fans ahead of wedding

Bollywood’s soon-to-be real-life couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a special message for fans and friends, hours before their wedding festivities.

The ‘Fukrey’ couple made a joint post on their respective handles on the photo and video sharing application, on Thursday, as they extend their love to the fans and loved ones before they kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities later in the day.

The shared voice mail began with Chadha announcing, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all,” before Fazal joined in saying, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

Chadha continued, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.”

“We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,” said Fazal, as Chadha concluded, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”

As per the reports from local media outlets of the country, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies for the couple will take place tomorrow, October 1. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor shared a glimpse of her mehendi-adorned hands earlier today. Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows on October 3 in Mumbai, followed by a reception, the next day.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love. After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

