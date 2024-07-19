web analytics
Friday, July 19, 2024
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome a baby girl

Bollywood celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal embraced parenthood earlier this week, they confirmed in a statement.

Congratulations are in order for the Bollywood star Ali Fazal and his wife, actor Richa Chadha, who were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, they confirmed in a statement.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings,” stated the new parents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Fukrey’ couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who first met on the sets of their film a decade ago and have been in a relationship since then, officially celebrated their marriage in October 2022, after two years of formalising the union.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor turned to his Instagram handle with a two-picture gallery, to make the joyous announcement. The post featured a click of the couple and a numerical equation ‘1+1=3’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The ‘Heeramandi’ actor shared glimpses of her maternity photoshoot on social media earlier this week, seemingly after welcoming her baby girl, on July 16.

