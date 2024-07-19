Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome a baby girl

Bollywood celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal embraced parenthood earlier this week, they confirmed in a statement.

Congratulations are in order for the Bollywood star Ali Fazal and his wife, actor Richa Chadha, who were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, they confirmed in a statement.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings,” stated the new parents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Fukrey’ couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who first met on the sets of their film a decade ago and have been in a relationship since then, officially celebrated their marriage in October 2022, after two years of formalising the union.