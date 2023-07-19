‘My favourite thing about Ali is…’: Richa Chadha

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recalled her first meeting with her now-husband Ali Fazal when she had completely disregarded him.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, the ‘Ram Leela’ actor revealed that she had her first meeting with Fazal at a casting director’s office and had completely disregarded him, as she found him ‘juvenile’ and thought there would be ‘no meet of the minds’.

“While shooting Fukrey, the only person I could actually converse with was Ali and that’s how I started to get to know him like he’s from the same planet, we had common connections. So we started hanging out and in a few years, we were seeing each other,” Chadha spilt.

Further speaking about the fine acting skills of her husband and co-star Ali, the doting wife added, “I want to cast him in something that totally juices his entire potential. He can do a variety of roles, and that’s actually my favourite thing about Ali.”

“We discuss it with each other as well that we wouldn’t have fallen in love if didn’t find each other talented.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

“There is a bit of snobbery as well, but actor accha nahi hoga toh nahi chalega (if they are not good actors, it wouldn’t have worked),” Chadha continued. “You need to be able to talk to them also. I never wanted to date a protein shake guy.”

“Not to say I have anything against protein shakes, I mean pee lo but aur bhi cheezen kar lo (drink it, but have something substantial too),” she concluded with a laugh.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Fukrey’ couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their marriage in October last year, after two years of formalising their union.

