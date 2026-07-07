Rick Hoffman’s unrecognizable transformation blows ‘Suits’ fans away

Rick Hoffman surprises fans with his massive transformation. His recent post on social media has gained traction.

The actor, who is well-known for his role as lawyer Louis Litt throughout all nine seasons of Suits, has surprised fans with a dramatic new look in a rare social media update.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor marked his return to Instagram with a rare selfie after a long break, showing off not just a slimmer appearance but also a fuller hairline. Wearing a white button-down shirt and gray trousers, Hoffman captioned the photo, “Been a min,” before adding the hashtag “#circlingback.”

Fans were in disbelief, with one writing, “Wow, didn’t recognize him for a sec,” while others called him “dapper” and congratulated him on his transformation. When asked about his weight loss, Hoffman revealed it came from “intense intermittent fasting and the keto diet,” along with giving up alcohol.

Hoffman, who starred alongside Meghan Markle in Suits, also attended her wedding to Prince Harry when she quit the series in 2018. After Suits ended in 2019, Hoffman returned as Louis Litt in the 2025 spinoff, Suits LA.