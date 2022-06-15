Rickshaw driver allegedly rapes girl in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In a shocking series of third rape incident in Muzaffargarh within 48 hours, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver within the limits of Khangarh police station, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the girl was travelling in the rickshaw when she was forcefully raped by the suspect. The police said that they have arrested the suspected rickshaw driver. “The victim and the suspect are currently undergoing medical examination,” they said.

On June 14, three unidentified robbers gang-raped a woman in front of the children during a robbery at a fish farm in Mauza Tabi Bhattian.

According to details, three robbers have gang-raped the wife of a labourer during a robbery at a fish farm. Meanwhile, the police said a case will be registered after a preliminary investigation.

A police spokesperson, while quoting the victim’s husband, said that the family lives at the fish farm of a local landlord. Three robbers barged into his house, where they took the husband hostage at gunpoint and gang-raped his wife in front of the children.

Read More: KARACHI COURT SENDS TRAIN GANG-RAPE CASE ACCUSED TO JAIL

The spokesman said after raping the woman, the robbers snatched her earrings, collected some household items and fled away. The police have collected forensic evidence and sent the rape survivor to hospital for her medical examination.

Later, taking notice of the incident, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Saleem suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) for taking the incident as unserious and also ordered departmental action against him.

Comments