Robbers gang-rape woman in front of children

MUZAFFARGARH: Three unidentified robbers gang-raped a woman in front of the children during a robbery at a fish farm in Mauza Tabi Bhattian, ARY News reported.

According to details, three robbers have gang-raped the wife of a labourer during a robbery at a fish farm. Meanwhile, the police said a case will be registered after a preliminary investigation.

A police spokesperson, while quoting the victim’s husband, said that the family lives at the fish farm of a local landlord. Three robbers barged into his house, where they took the husband hostage at gunpoint and gang-raped his wife in front of the children.

The spokesman said after raping the woman, the robbers snatched her earrings, collected some household items and fled away. The police have collected forensic evidence and sent the rape survivor to hospital for her medical examination.

Later, taking notice of the incident, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Saleem suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) for taking the incident as unserious and also ordered departmental action against him.

Earlier in June, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Punjab’s Jhelum district. According to the victim’s husband, five armed men broke into the house of a woman in Jhelum who was reportedly pregnant.

The armed men first tied the husband of the woman and gang-raped her. Police have registered a case and started further investigation. The victim woman was referred to a hospital for her medical examination.

Comments