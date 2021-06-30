Rickshaw driver breaks into tears over closure of CNG stations

KARACHI: The prolonged closure of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Karachi has created problems for commuters as well as rickshaw drivers in the city.

As per details, rickshaw drivers in the city, who feed their families on daily wages they earn are facing hardships because of the closure of CNG stations in the city. The government has deprived us of our livelihood, said one of the rickshaw drivers while talking to ARY News.

The rickshaw said due to the closure of CNG stations they are dejected and running a rickshaw on the petrol is not helping him to earn enough to feed his family properly.

“I came out of the house to earn bread and butter for my family without breakfast,” said the rickshaw driver who broke into tears.

Another rickshaw driver said there is not much earning while running the vehicle on petrol and added that usually, he used to earn Rs2000 to 2500 daily, but now, after the closure of CNG stations, earning Rs1000 has become difficult.

It is to be noted that due to the worsening gas crisis in the country, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) had announced to suspend gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh for an unidentified period from June 22.