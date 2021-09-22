Rickshaw driver wins INR12 million in lottery, to spend on clearing debts

A rickshaw driver from the Kerala state of India became a millionaire after winning a lottery prize of INR12 million, a foreign news agency reported.

The report mentioned that Jayapalan P.R. had purchased a lottery ticket of INR300 and submitted the original document in a bank.

The 58-year-old was named the winner of the first prize. He will be receiving INR 74 million after the deduction of tax.

Speaking with the media, the lottery winner said that he had purchased the winning ticket on September 10 from the Meenakshi Lucky Centre. He further said that the agency has been lucky for many people.

He claimed that he had fancied the winning ticket, adding that he regularly buys lottery tickets.

Jayapalan mentioned that he had previously won INR5,000 in a lottery as well.

His fortune changed when the winning ticket numbers got aired on television. He first informed his son about the win but not his family. He verified the news before going to the bank to submit the ticket.

Jayapalan has big plans for spending his money.

“I have some debts that I want to pay off,” he said. “I also have two ongoing civil cases in the court which I wish to clear.

“I want to provide good education to my children and financially support my sisters.”