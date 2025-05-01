Ricky Ponting says PSL 10 hindering replacements in IPL

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises were facing a shortage of quality replacements due to the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Ponting, who is serving as Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach in the IPL 2025, addressed the issue after the side faced difficulties in finding replacements for Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom were ruled out of the IPL due to injuries.

Speaking on the issue, Ricky Ponting said that PBKS could not find quality replacements in overseas players due to the ongoing PSL 10.

“So we’ve actually been a little bit patient. Maxi’s only been a couple of days, Lockie’s has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there’s not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest,” he said.

According to Ricky Ponting, the franchise management was looking for talent in India, as most of the top overseas players were busy playing for their teams in the PSL 10.

“We’re having a look around at Indian talent as well and we’re looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players,” the PBKS coach said after their IPL 2025 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It is worth noting here that the IPL 2025 and PSL 10 have been scheduled in the same window this year, with participation from players from around the world.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony on April 11.

The PSL 10 will run from April 11 to May 18, consisting of 34 matches.