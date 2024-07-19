web analytics
Amid marriage rumours, Ridhima Pandit calls Shubman Gill 'cute'

Popular Indian TV actor Ridhima Pandit called Shubman Gill ‘cute’ amid the rumours of marriage with the cricketer.

During a new interview with an Indian publication, actor Ridhima Pandit breaks the silence on Shubman Gill’s dating and wedding rumours and confessed that she finds top-order batter ‘cute’.

“No!” she maintained when asked about the rumours regarding the Indian cricketer.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum continued, “Firstly, I don’t even know him. I think he’s an amazing sportsperson, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don’t know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, I’m sure we will both laugh about this).”

 

“I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there’s nothing that is happening,” she added.

For the unversed, the rumours of their affair swirled last month when local media outlets of the country reported that Shubman Gill, who was previously said to be dating Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and also former skipper Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, will be tying the knot with Ridhima Pandit in a Jaipur ceremony, in December this year.

Refuting the buzz earlier, she said in a video message, “I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news.”

