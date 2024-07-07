web analytics
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Fans erupt as Shubman Gill registers 10th single-digit score

Shubman Gill – the young India captain once again failed to score with the bat and dismissed in a single-digit score against Zimbabwe during the ongoing second T20I at Harare Sports Complex on Sunday, July 7.

During the second T20I at Harare Sports Complex, the right handed batter departed after scoring just two runs off four balls.

The young Indian captain was dismissed on the second over of Muzarabani caught by Bennett on mid-on.

Gill had earlier scored 31 runs off 29 balls in a losing cause during the first T201 against Zimbabwe. In his T20I career, Gill has registered 10 single digits in his 16 innings.

Fans on X slammed Shubman Gill for his horrible numbers in T20Is following his failure against Zimbabwe in the second T201.

One user wrote:

“He’s not a good t20 player today also got out early.”

Another user wrote:

“I really feel bad for Gill jabse dengue hua h pata nhi form hi gayab ho gaya h bechare ka. (Ever since dengue he has failed to find form)”

