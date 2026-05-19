Asking prices for UK homes in May rose by more than usual ​for the time of year, despite ‌uncertainty about the Iran war, and a key mortgage rate eased back, property website Rightmove said ​on Monday.

Property prices rose by a ​monthly 1.2%, above the 1.0% increase ⁠usually seen in May, Rightmove said. Prices ​rose by 0.8% in April from March.

“What’s ​notable this month is that activity in the market is staying fairly steady, even with ongoing cost-of-living ​pressures and wider global uncertainty,” Colleen ​Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said.

The Rightmove survey also ‌showed: