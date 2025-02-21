Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make big announcement about baby no. 3

Are Barbadian popstar Rihanna and her rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky expecting a third child already?

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While it is yet to be known whether the parents of two, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are pregnant for the third time, one thing is sure the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker has decided on the name for her baby no. 3.

After a Los Angeles jury acquitted the Grammy-nominated rapper and Rihanna’s romantic partner, in the two felony counts of assault, earlier this week, the Fenty founder has vowed to honour Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, by naming her next child after him, reported foreign media.

In a new interview, Tacopina, 58, revealed to the outlet, “Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday – they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe’.”

For the unversed, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who started dating sometime in 2020, after years of friendship, share two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

As for A$AP Rocky’s assault case, the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of pointing a handgun at a former friend, Terell Ephron, during a 2021 altercation. He was accused of also firing twice in Ephron’s direction during a second confrontation, which caused the fellow rapper a minor injury when one of the bullets grazed his knuckles. However, the 12-person jury panel in L.A. found him not guilty of both felony counts of assault.

During the same interview, Tacopina also disclosed his final conversation with the ‘Peso’ rapper before the verdict and shared, “He didn’t know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a, you know, a decade-long prison sentence, literally, that day. And he looked at me, and he grabbed me, and he said, ‘Joe, I want you to know I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you’ve done, and I just appreciate you so much. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me… and we’re in this together no matter what, and I love you.'”

Also Read: Rihanna shares first post after A$AP Rocky’s non-guilty verdict in assault trial