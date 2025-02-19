Rihanna shares first post after A$AP Rocky’s non-guilty verdict in assault trial

In her first social media post since the Los Angeles jury acquitted her partner A$AP Rocky in the gun assault case, Barbadian popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna is simply ‘thankful’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Soon after a Los Angeles jury announced the verdict on Tuesday, acquitting the Grammy-nominated rapper and Rihanna’s romantic partner, A$AP Rocky, in the two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, the Fenty founder turned to her Instagram stories to express her gratitude.

“The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy,” she wrote, followed by a praying hand emoji.

The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker was also present in the courtroom for Rocky’s support, and among the first ones he celebrated the non-guilty verdict with.

For the unversed, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of pointing a handgun at a former friend, Terell Ephron, during a 2021 altercation. He was accused of also firing twice in Ephron’s direction during a second confrontation, which caused the fellow rapper a minor injury when one of the bullets grazed his knuckles.

However, the jury found him not guilty of both felony counts of assault. “Thank y’all for saving my life,” he said to the 12-person jury panel after the verdict in his favour.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating sometime in 2020, after years of friendship. They share two sons; RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

Also Read: Rihanna leads the Smurfs in exciting new trailer