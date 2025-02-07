Rihanna leads the Smurfs in exciting new trailer

The Smurfs are making a big comeback! The official Smurfs trailer has just dropped on YouTube, and it’s already creating a buzz. In the trailer, singer and actress Rihanna introduces her character, Smurfette, who leads the Smurfs on an exciting adventure.

In this latest movie, Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman, is kidnapped by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel.

Now, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) must guide the Smurfs into the real world to save Papa Smurf. Along the way, they’ll meet new friends and discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

The Smurfs movie is directed by Chris Miller and Matt London. Rihanna is not only voicing Smurfette, but she’s also producing the film along with Ryan Harris, Tyran Smith, and Jay Brown.

Read More: Taylor Swift passes Rihanna to become richest female musician

Fans can look forward to hearing the new single “Higher Love” by Desi Trill, featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi.

The Smurfs movie features an all-star voice cast, including James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, and many more.

The film will hit theatres on 18 July 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for the full adventure to unfold. Don’t forget to check out the new Smurfs trailer on YouTube!

Earlier, US popstar Taylor Swift reportedly became the world’s richest female musician with a net worth estimated at $1.6 billion.

After becoming a billionaire last year following her “Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician, according to a report by Forbes.

According to the report, Swift became a billionaire in October last year on the back of huge earnings from her “Eras tour” along with receipts from her music catalogue.

She is also the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and live performances.

Taylor Swift’s estimated assets include $600 million from touring and royalties, as well as $600 million from her catalog and $125 million in real estate holdings.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is now the second richest female musician with an estimated net worth at $1.4 billion.

Her fortune comes from her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie along with earnings from her songs and royalties.

It is to be noted that Rihanna once held the title of the richest female musician of all time when her net worth peaked at $1.7 billion.