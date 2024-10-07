Taylor Swift passes Rihanna to become richest female musician

US popstar Taylor Swift reportedly became the world’s richest female musician with a net worth estimated at $1.6 billion.

After becoming a billionaire last year following her “Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift surpassed Rihanna to become the richest female musician, according to a report by Forbes.

According to the report, Swift became a billionaire in October last year on the back of huge earnings from her “Eras tour” along with receipts from her music catalogue.

She is also the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and live performances.

Taylor Swift’s estimated assets include $600 million from touring and royalties, as well as $600 million from her catalog and $125 million in real estate holdings.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is now the second richest female musician with an estimated net worth at $1.4 billion.

Her fortune comes from her Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie along with earnings from her songs and royalties.

It is to be noted that Rihanna once held the title of the richest female musician of all time when her net worth peaked at $1.7 billion.

Taylor Swift is just behind rapper-singer Jay-Z in the list of the world’s richest musicians.

The music mogul’s estimated net worth is placed around $2.5 billion.

Earlier this month, reports said that Swift’s cat also has a net worth of millions which she accumulated by starring in music videos and commercials while she also has her own merchandise line.

According to a US media outlet, the cat reportedly has a higher net worth than many celebrities, including Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As per the online net worth calculator Cats.com, Olivia Benson is estimated to have a whopping net worth of $97 million, around $30 million higher than Travis Kelce, who is estimated to be worth $70 million.

The $97 million net worth also makes Taylor Swift’s cat the third richest pet in the world, trailing behind two other four-legged multi-millionaires.