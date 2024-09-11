Taylor Swift’s pet Olivia Benson’s net worth will shock you

Taylor Swift’s pet cat Olivia Benson has been making rounds on social media after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance dubbed her a “childless cat lady.”

While Taylor Swift has achieved billionaire status, her cat also had a net worth of millions.

According to a US media outlet, the cat reportedly has a higher net worth than many celebrities, including Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As per the online net worth calculator Cats.com, Olivia Benson is estimated to have a whopping net worth of $97 million, around $30 million higher than Travis Kelce, who is estimated to be worth $70 million.

The $97 million net worth also makes Taylor Swift’s cat the third richest pet in the world, trailing behind two other four-legged multi-millionaires.

The pet cat has accumulated the whopping net worth by starring in music videos and commercials while she also has her own merchandise line.

Apart from her appearances in the videos of Taylor Swift’s songs, “Me!” and “Blank Space,” Olivia Benson has also appeared in several ads for brands such as Diet Coke, DirectTV, AT&T, and Ned Sneakers.

According to the report, the top spot in the website’s list is held by a German shepherd named Gunther VI, who is estimated to be worth $500 million.

The second wealthiest pet in the world is Nala Cat, a popular social media celebrity with over five million followers on Instagram.

Earlier today, Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States.

The global megastar broke her silence on the current state of US politics, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump for the White House, and calling the Democratic candidate a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she posted on Instagram in the minutes following a televised presidential debate that saw the candidates face off for the first time, which Swift said she had watched.