Rihanna cheers up fan with cancer in emotional viral video

Rihanna was praised after her video went viral, humbly meeting a cancer patient who turned out to be her fan at a grocery store in Beverly Hills, California.

In the viral video, the fan can be seen asking Rihanna for a photograph while explaining that she felt self-conscious about her appearance. She further mentioned, “I look terrible. I live with cancer. Can I take a picture with you? I am local here”.

Rihanna immediately reassured the woman, replying, “You don’t look terrible,” before posing for a photograph with her. The fan then showed Rihanna a photograph of herself wearing a wig, explaining, “Actually, this is what I look like with my wig.”

Responding calmly, Rihanna noted, “You know what I live for…a good hairline, honey”. She then encouraged the fan to embrace her appearance, adding, “This is what I like to see. Anytime you meet anybody, don’t do that. You’re fire just like that.”

Read More: Rihanna smiles for fans during solo grocery run in LA

The fan told Rihanna she loves her and blew her a kiss before saying, “Thank you. You made me feel good”. The exchange has since been widely shared across social media, with many praising the singer for her supportive and compassionate response. The encounter comes weeks after Rihanna unveiled a deeply personal tattoo created from drawings by her children.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith McCurdy, known professionally as Bang Bang, shared images of the tattoo on Instagram, writing, “Family tats @badgalriri Designed by her babies”.