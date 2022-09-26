Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show 2023

Barbadian popstar Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Arizona, as announced by the National Football League on Sunday.

The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker is the one to fill the coveted spot on the music calendar and will take the Super Bowl stage in February next year, both NFL and the singer confirmed with social media posts.

“IT’S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23,” read the post by Apple Music (main sponsor of the event next year) on the micro-blogging site, featuring the click of the singer’s hand holding a football.

The same picture was later shared by the beauty mogul and NFL as well on respective social media handles.

The Super Bowl performance by Bad Gal Riri will follow the stellar halftime show of 2022 put up by rap legends including Dr Dre, Snoop Dog and Eminem.

Reacting to the news of Rihanna’s spot, Dr Dre said, “Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do [the Halftime Show] and I’m a super fan of Rihanna.”

He added, “I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

The iconic stage has previously witnessed bangers by Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and the Who to name a few.

