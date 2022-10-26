Rihanna to make music return with track for ‘Black Panther’

Megastar Rihanna will return to music industry with her song “Lift Me Up” which will be part of the soundtrack for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It will be the 34-year-old’s first solo single since 2016’s “Love on the Brain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna is releasing the new song on her Westbury Road label in conjunction with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

The singer behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” posted a brief preview of the new track, which featured humming over strings.

The news comes only weeks after the NFL announced Rihanna would be headlining the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February, a long-awaited return to the stage for the pop phenom.

Related – Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show 2023

Rihanna’s fierce fan base has been clamoring for her ninth album, which she has said will be “reggae-infused” and has hinted since 2019 is nearly finished.

But the Barbadian-born artist has focused on other ventures, including becoming the first Black woman to head a fashion house for the French powerhouse LVMH, which owns legacy brands including Fendi and Givenchy.

She welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

Comments