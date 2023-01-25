Rimha Ahmed shares life-lesson in viral Instagram post

Actor Rimha Ahmed shared life-changing tips for people through her latest pictures on Instagram.

Rimha Ahmed shared her viral pictures on the social media application Instagram. In the caption, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘ star said people can turn their life around by voluntarily facing tough situations.

“If you seriously want to change, you have to go through uncomfortable situations,” the caption read. “Stop trying to avoid the process. It’s the only way to grow.”

Thousands of Instagram users follow her on the visual-sharing platform. The actor shares pictures and videos from her acting jobs and modelling assignments.

Earlier, the celebrity won hearts by uploading her pictures in a pink and black outfit. Moreover, pictures of her in a white hoodie and blue jeans were a hit.

On the acting front, the character of Rimha Ahmed in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘, which is about treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings, is that of Natasha. She is the spoiled daughter of Safdar (Babar Ali) and the sister of Faizan (Syed Arez Ahmed).

Safdar wants to get Natasha married to Razi (Inayat Khan), who had refused to marry female protagonist Hadia (Fatima Effendi Kanwar) due to misunderstandings between them.

As far as Natasha is concerned, Safdar disinherited her of all his property after she marries Sherry (Asad Butt) – who fools her by posing as a rich man – against his will.

