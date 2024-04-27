Ring leader of two robber gangs arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police of Karachi claimed to have arrested the ring leader allegedly operating two different gangs in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested individual, believed to be the brother of the main suspect involved in the murder of Chaudhry Aslam, allegedly operated two different gangs of robbers in the city.

In a statement, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) city stated that these two gangs were involved in several robbery incidents including bank robberies, looting cash vans, and robbing citizens in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers claimed to have recovered a Kalashnikov from the possession of the individual during the operation.

In other details, the brother of the accused, Aeemullah carried out the suicide attack at Chaudhry Aslam and was affiliated with a banned organization.

As per the criminal record of the arrested criminal, the SSP city asserted that the suspect robbed a cash van in the FB area after murdering two security guards in Karachi.

The accused, along with his associates, engaged in a series of criminal activities, including extortion and robbery, in various parts of Karachi.

In 2019, he committed a significant robbery of Rs 3.4 million in a private bank located in Nazimabad. Subsequently, in 2023, he and his accomplices extorted Rs 2.4 million from a citizen in Aram Bagh and Rs 1.5 million from another individual in Paposh Nagar.

Additionally, the accused targeted a businessman on Netty Jetty Bridge in 2023, robbing him of Rs 1.4 million.

After each incident, the accused evaded capture by hiding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other undisclosed locations.

Moreover, the SSP Karachi also revealed that the accused is associated with the Khan Bacha group to conduct criminal activities in the city.