Ring Road case: Bukhari claims $1 billion from Commissioner over ‘libel’

RAWALPINDI: The British Pakistani Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, aka Zulfi Bukhari, has Tuesday filed a defamation suit against the commissioner of Rawalpindi who alleged corruption, on part of the then Prime Minister’s special aide, in the Ring Road construction, ARY News reported.

The local court of Rawalpindi has summoned Rawalpindi Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah in either his personal capacity or a counsel on his behalf to present in the court to face defamation suit whereby the plaintiff, Zulfi Bukhari, has demanded Rs1 billion in damages for slander and libel.

The commissioner in question, Gulzar Hussain Shah, had said that Zulfi Bukhari was involved in the corruption.

Ring Road scam: Punjab ACE gives clean chit to Zulfi, Ghulam Sarwar

Earlier this year, Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) gave clean chit to former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

According to the ACE’s inquiry report, obtained by ARY News, large-scale irregularities have been found in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Due to the alleged irregularities and changes in original design, the cost of the project increased from Rs2 billion to 60 billion, read the report.

Ring Road scam: Former Rawalpindi commissioner seeks bail

In similar case earlier, the former commissioner of Rawalpindi, Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, had approached an anti-corruption court seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the Ring Road scam.

After a preliminary hearing of the bail plea, the court had directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to submit the complete record of the case on next hearing on August 6.

Reham apologises to Zulfi Bukhari after losing defamation case

The incarcerated former commissioner filed the bail plea through his lawyer, stating that he had never been involved in corrupt practices. The case was aimed to persecute him, he added.

