Lahore man, wife shot dead in what police suspect old enmity outcome

LAHORE: A man and his wife riding on their motorcycle were shot dead in the Lakhoder area in a ghastly turn of events on Friday following which their relatives took to Ring Road and staged a sit-in keeping the bodies on the road, ARY News reported.

Police said both the deceased have been identified as one Maqsood and Nusrat and were shot dead while on the road as the suspects opened fire on them.

It is likely that the event is a consequence of some old-enmity, said police.

On the other hand, in order to disperse the protesting crowd on the Ring Road, the police contingent has taken to the scene and has made some arrests as well.

READ ALSO: Usman Mirza case: Islamabad police conduct identification parade of suspects

Separately today, the Islamabad police conducted an identification parade of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the victimized couple while being tortured and blackmailed by the Usman Mirza gang members.

In another progress in the Islamabad couple’s torturing and blackmailing case, police held the identification parade of three suspects including two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.