XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; July 15, 2025

As of 3:25 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on July 15, 2025, Ripple (XRP) is trading at PKR 819.44. This signifies a rise from its previous closing rate of PKR 812.8 recorded on July 14, representing an unsteady rise in the cryptocurrency’s value.

While Ripple’s price in US dollars (USD) stands at $2.89 on July 15 in the open market, compared to its closing rate of $2.95 on July 14, 2025.

Note: Ripple (XRP) prices are subject to significant volatility and may fluctuate rapidly. For accurate and up-to-date market information or financial guidance, please consult a qualified professional or a trusted exchange platform. We do not accept liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption (called cryptography) to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies issued by governments, it’s decentralised and typically runs on blockchain technology, allowing people to send, receive, or store value online without relying on banks.

Examples include Bitcoin, Dogecoin and many others, each with its own rules and use cases.

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Unlike most cryptocurrencies that run on decentralised networks without a central authority, XRP is managed by Ripple, a company positioning itself as a modern replacement for the SWIFT banking system as an independent source.

This platform is actively utilised by banks and other financial institutions.
XRP serves as the primary currency of the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source system, which is adopted by various financial organisations.

Rather than rivalling other cryptocurrencies, Ripple seeks to improve the traditional SWIFT infrastructure. Ripple flows fast through blockchain tides, XRP bridges currencies where global value hides.

Additionally, these crypto tokens are not created through mining. The total supply is capped at 100 billion XRP, with only a fraction circulating in the market at any given time.

