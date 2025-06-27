XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 27, 2025

Cryptocurrency, often referred to as crypto, such as Ripple (XRP), is a digital or virtual currency that relies on cryptography to secure transactions. This article shares the latest price in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Unlike regular money, cryptocurrencies don’t have a central bank or authority controlling them. They work on a decentralised network that tracks transactions and creates new units.

On June 27, 2025, the values of various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), experienced significant fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market.

This update offers a concise overview of the latest developments and trends in the cryptocurrency world, with a focus on the most recent prices in US dollars (USD) and Pakistani rupees (PKR).

Ripple (XRP) Price in PKR

As of 1:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on June 27, 2025, one Ripple (XRP) is valued at PKR 594.80 on the open exchange market. This rate reflects a change from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 619.50 on June 26, 2025.

On June 27, 2025, at 01:15 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Ripple’s price in US dollars (USD) stands at $2.09 on the open market, compared to its closing rate of $2.14 on June 26, 2025.



Note: This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Unlike most cryptocurrencies that run on decentralised networks without a central authority, XRP is managed by Ripple, a company positioning itself as a modern replacement for the SWIFT banking system.

This platform is actively utilised by banks and other financial institutions.

XRP serves as the primary currency of the Ripple network and is integrated into Ripple’s open-source system, which is adopted by various financial organisations.

Rather than rivalling other cryptocurrencies, Ripple seeks to improve the traditional SWIFT infrastructure.

Additionally, XRP tokens are not created through mining. The total supply is capped at 100 billion XRP, with only a fraction circulating in the market at any given time.