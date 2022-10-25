Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ overtakes Yash’s ‘K.G.F’

The latest South Indian smasher, ‘Kantara’ by Rishab Shetty has beaten Yash-led ‘K.G.F’ at Box Office.

Rishab Shetty directed and led ‘Kantara’ is still paced at Box Office and overtook several acclaimed hits on the way to officially becoming the second-biggest Kannada language film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media reports, the film has grossed INR170 crore in its ticket sales in the country, with an additional INR18 crore globally, making the total collection nearing to INR200 crore milestone. ‘Kantara’ is expected to cross the coveted mark by the end of the Diwali weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

With the given numbers, including INR111 crore collection from the Karnataka region only, the film has officially taken over the mega-hit first film of the ‘K.G.F’ franchise, to become the second most successful Kannada language flick.

Moreover, the action thriller managed to rake in INR14 crore in the latest fourth weekend of release, which is double the complete fourth-week collection of the top-grossed ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

It should be noted here that the sequel of Yash’s period actioner is still the highest-grossed Kannada language movie of all time.

Also read: Kantara records massive 465% profit at Box Office

Previously, ‘Kantara‘ also beat ‘K.G.F 2’ with its IMDb rating of 9.6. The IMDb rating for ‘KGF 2‘ is 8.4.

About ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty directed and led action-thriller features an ensemble supporting cast including Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

The film originally had its theatrical release in the Kannada language on September 30. However, after the massive success of ‘Kantara’, makers announced to re-release the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu dubbed versions, which hit theatres later.

Comments