WATCH: Rishabh Pant recreates Gavaskar’s ‘stupid, stupid’ remarks

By Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

India wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant hilariously recreated former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s critical remarks on his shot during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Gavaskar broke the internet when he lashed out at the batter for playing a rash shot as India were chasing a 330-run target on the third day of the MCG Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While other batters found it hard to get going, Rishabh Pant looked solid and scored 28 off 37 deliveries to stabilise India’s inning.

However, he attempted a scoop from outside off to the leg side off Australia’s Scott Boland, resulting in a straightforward catch to the deep third man.

His shot selection irked former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who was commentating on the game.

“Stupid, stupid, stupid! You have two fielders there, you still go for that shot. You have missed the previous shot and look where you have been caught. You have been caught at deep third man,” a furious Gavaskar said.

Read more: Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant over ‘stupid’ shot selection

Months later, Rishabh Pant recreated the remarks made by the former Indian cricketer on his shot selection during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A viral video shows the India wicketkeeping batter trying to perfectly imitate the tone and intensity of the ‘stupid, stupid, stupid’ comment made by Sunil Gavaskar.

After a couple of takes, Rishabh Pant seems to perfect the viral remarks, with a cheeky smile on his face.

It is to be noted here that India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to Australia 1-3 after winning the first game in Perth.

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

MORE STORIES

