WATCH: Rishabh Pant taken off field after foot injury in Manchester Test

India wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant was stretchered off the field after suffering a foot injury during the Manchester Test against England on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old batter arrived at the crease after India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed by his counterpart Ben Stokes for 12 on the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

With the scoreboard showing India at 140 for three, Rishabh Pant joined Sai Sudharsan to take forward the tourists’ innings.

The left-handed batter looked in touch and scored 37 off 48 balls, with the help of two fours and a six.

However, he was forced to retire hurt after suffering a foot injury in the 68th over of India’s first innings in the Manchester Test.

Read more: Knee injury ends Reddy’s England tour, Arshdeep out of Manchester Test

The incident occurred when Pant attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, however, he edged the ball, which deflected to hit his front foot.

Rishabh Pant looked in pain and immediately signalled for medical assistance.

Initially, the India batter received treatment on the field, however, umpires asked him to take further assistance off the field as he was taking too long to recover from his pain.

His injury looked serious as he could not walk off the field despite the physio’s assistance.

Subsequently, Rishabh Pant was taken off the field through a buggy.

With him being retired hurt when India were 212 for three, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaced him to continue the tourists’ first innings in the Manchester Test.

It is worth noting here that England lead the five-match Test series 2-1.