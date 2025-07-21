Knee injury ends Reddy’s England tour, Arshdeep out of Manchester Test

India’s bowling attack suffered a double blow on Monday when Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of their tour of England due to a knee injury while fellow seamer Arshdeep Singh will also miss the fourth Test in Manchester.

India’s board (BCCI) did not share details of Reddy’s injury but cricket news website ESPNcricinfo reported the 22-year-old had damaged a ligament while training in the gym on Sunday.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who played in two of the three Tests so far in England, would be returning to India, the BCCI added.

Arshdeep’s wait for a test debut goes on after the 26-year-old suffered a hand injury, and right-arm pacer Anshul Kamboj has been drafted into the squad as cover.

“He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.”

With seamer Akash Deep nursing a groin issue, India could be left with no choice but to play pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Manchester Test beginning on Wednesday.

India had planned to limit Bumrah’s workload after the pacer had back surgery early this year, and he was due to be available for only one of the remaining two Tests.

England lead the five-match series 2-1.

It is to be noted here that England are third in the WTC 2025-2027 cycle behind Sri Lanka.

Australia, who completed a 3-0 sweep of West Indies earlier this week, lead the standings in the current cycle.