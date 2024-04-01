Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh’s hilarious reel goes viral!

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have done it once again with their hilarious reel, going viral on social media.

Taking to his account on the photo and video sharing application some days ago, the ‘Housefull’ star posted a funny reel featuring himself with his celebrity wife.

The couple, dressed in their festive wear outfits, is seen nodding their heads to agree to a subtly humorous description of a ‘sanskari‘ Indian woman, heard in the background. “AG, OG लोजी सुनो जी (the lyrics of Bollywood song ‘My name is Lakhan’)…..,” he wrote in the caption of the video post and tagged his wife.

The reel video was played over 51 million times and received more than 2.8 million likes from social users. A huge number of them also dropped heart-warming comments for the B-town couple.

It is pertinent to mention that actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored couples in Tinsel Town. They met on the set of their debut film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ (2003) and fell in love.

They got married a decade later, and are now parents to two sons, Rahyl, 9, and Riaan, 7.

The adorable reel-to-real-life couple never fails to win the gram, be it with their PDA-filled posts, mushy comments or their hilarious reel recreations.

Riteish Deshmukh tickles funny bones with latest reel