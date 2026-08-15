Riyadh Air launches Pakistan operations

ISLAMABAD: Saudi carrier Riyadh Air officially commenced its operations in Pakistan with the arrival of its inaugural flight, RX-660, from Riyadh at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the inaugural flight arrived on Friday evening with 69 passengers, according to the PAA. A ceremony was subsequently held at the airport, attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki as the chief guest.

The arrival of the Riyadh Air flight was marked by a water salute at Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Saudi ambassador highlighted the significance of the new service in further strengthening longstanding relations and air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Air is expected to operate seven flights a week between Riyadh and Islamabad, providing an additional direct air link between the two countries, the PAA said.

“The commencement of Riyadh Air’s operations marks an important milestone in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia air connectivity and represents a positive development for bilateral relations and the aviation sector,” the authority said.

Saudi Arabia allows Pakistani-origin POC holders to perform Hajj

PAA Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed welcomed the airline’s entry into the Pakistani market and highlighted the importance of the new route in improving connectivity, facilitating passenger movement and promoting greater cooperation in the aviation sector.

The Riyadh Air flight later departed Islamabad International Airport with 272 passengers.