WATCH: Rizwan addresses Pakistan’s CT 2025 prospects after India defeat

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has opened up on the side’s prospects of the Champions Trophy 2025 after a crushing defeat to India.

The defending champions’ hopes for a place in the semis were dashed after Virat Kohli’s ton coupled with disciplined bowling helped India thrash Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium a day earlier.

India chased down a modest 242-run target with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare.

In a post-match conference, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan shared his blunt views on his side’s chances in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

“Filhaal Toh Hum Yahi Keh Sakte Hai Ki Khatam Ho Gaya. Sach Yahi Hai (For now, we can say that it’s over. This is the truth),” he said when asked about Pakistan’s chances in the tournament.

The wicketkeeping batter mentioned the side’s dependence on other teams to stay alive in the tournament.

“In the next match, we’ll see what Bangladesh does with New Zealand, what New Zealand does with India, and what we do. It’s a long journey. Our dependence on the Champions Trophy has now come on other teams,” Rizwan said.

The Pakistan captain also pointed out the struggles of middle-order, saying that batters could not handle the pressure of the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

“Me and Saud tried to build a partnership and it took a lot of time. But after that, the shot selection was poor and that’s where they got a chance to take our wickets. After that, our middle order maybe couldn’t (handle) the pressure and we couldn’t manage. The middle order was not good enough,” Rizwan added.