Rizwan reveals reason behind single-spinner strategy for tri-nation series

Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has revealed the reason behind the strategy to go with one spinner in the tri-nation series ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

During a pre-series presser on Friday, Rizwan discussed the process of selecting players for the tri-nation series.

Several had raised concerns over the inclusion of just one frontline spinner in the squads for the tri-nation series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Rizwan has now revealed the mindset behind the decision to go with a single spinner.

“When you make a team, you think about conditions. There could be a dew factor in these conditions which is why we thought that two spinners might not be handy,” he said.

According to Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan could make Salman Agha bowl or include Khushdil Shah in the Playing XI in case the national side needed another spinner.

“Abrar Ahmed is the first choice for the ODI squad. So, we did not give much thought about adding a second spinner,” the Pakistan captain said.

The wicketkeeping batter also addressed the criticism over the inclusion of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in the Pakistan squad for the tri-nation series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rizwan said that both players were picked following their performances in recent months.

“We needed a fast bowling all-rounder. While we had the best opportunity in Aamer Jamal who was in the Test squad, the selection committee picked Faheem due to his average of 46 in the last two years,” he said.

On Khushdil Shah’s selection, Rizwan said that the all-rounder returned to the national squad after performing exceptionally in Pakistan’s Champions Cup and the recent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) edition.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan are set to play in a tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa, scheduled to begin on February 8.

Following the conclusion of the series, the national side will compete in the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence on February 19.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.