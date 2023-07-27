Judge’s wife gets bail in maid torture case

LAHORE: In a recent development, the wife of a civil judge has been granted protective bail in the case of the tortured maid in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Justice Farooq Haider of Lahore High Court (LHC) heard the protective bail plea and granted the protective bail to the accused till August 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case has been registered against the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad police station.

The incident

A 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.