Rizwana torture case: Judge Asim Hafeez made OSD

LAHORE: Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, husband of a maid torture case has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD), on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Amir Bhatti has appointed Hafeez as OSD in Rawalpindi with a direction to take charge before Aug 19.

The registrar of the Lahore High Court has issued notification of this.

The investigation of the Rizwana torture case is underway as Asim and his wife, accused Soumia Asim, have been summoned by the joint investigation team.

Soumia is currently in jail after a local court in Islamabad rejected bail petition in minor housemaid Rizwana torture case.

Judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi announced the decision after hearing lawyers.

Background

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.