Rizwana torture case: Police record statement of housemaid

ISLAMABAD: Police on Friday recorded the statement of 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana, who was subjected to ‘brutal torture’ by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Soumia is currently in jail after a local court in Islamabad rejected bail petition in the Rizwana torture case.

Describing her ordeal, Rizwana in her statement before the police said Soumia, the wife of civil judge, was subjecting her to vicious torture daily with sticks and iron rods.

Rizwana further said her landlady smashed her head with the wall multiple times after getting angry. The family of the judge use to keep me locked inside a room for weeks, she added with teary eyes.

Rizwana said she was not allowed to meet her parents but was only allowed to talk with them on the phone with her landlady beside her.

The minor house help further in her statement to the Islamabad police said she was asked not to reveal the torture she is going through to her parents and even she was not being given medical treatment after physical torture.

Background

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez allegedly tortured her maid Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.