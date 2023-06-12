Road accidents claim seven lives in Sheikhupura, Chagai

SHEIKHPURA/CHAGAI: At least seven people were dead and 30 sustained wounds in separate road accidents in Sheikhupura and Chagai, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a passenger bus overturned near Faizpur Interchange at the Motorway in Sheikhupura, resulting in the death of 4 passengers and injuries to 30 others.

The ill-fated passenger bus was going to Sialkot from Multan.

Separately, three people lost their lives in a road crash in Balochistan’s Chagai. The accident occurred near Pak-Iran Highway, Jojki. The bodies have been shifted to the Dalbadin Hospital.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and several others were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to details, a bus carrying 35 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the limits of Narpoth police station in Kotli.

As a result, nine people were killed and scores were injured. The rescue sources said all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending a Urs ceremony Nairian area near Kotli.