Guy Ritchie to direct Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House 2’

Notable filmmaker Guy Ritchie has come on board to direct the sequel to ‘Road House’ starring Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The 2024 film was a reboot of the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze and followed Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter trying to make ends meet.

His character, Dalton, becomes entangled in a war with criminals after he becomes a bouncer in the bar of a man who finds him sleeping in his car.

Real-life mixed martial artist Conor McGregor also featured in the film.

The film proved to be a success as soon as it launched on Prime Video last March.

‘Road House’ became the studio’s most-watched produced film debut ever, attracting nearly 80 million worldwide viewers in its first eight weeks.

The makers have now roped in filmmaker Guy Ritchie to direct ‘Road House 2,’ marking the third collaboration between Ritchie and Guy Gyllenhaal.

The Hollywood actor has previously worked in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ and the two also collaborated on the forthcoming action thriller ‘In the Grey.’

While Ritchie is directing, Will Beall is writing the script for ‘Road House 2’, plot details for which are being kept under wraps.

The filmmaker’s next film is ‘Fountain of Youth’ starring Hollywood actors John Krasinski, Natalie Portman and Eiza González.

The film is set to debut on May 23 on Apple TV+.