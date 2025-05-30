Rob Gronkowski, Sistine Stallone and Mischa Barton join 1950s mafia thriller

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, actress Sistine Stallone, and Mischa Barton are joining the cast of Bad News on the Doorstep, a new crime thriller set in the 1950s. The film recently finished shooting in Rhode Island.

Rob Gronkowski, known for his football career and more recently The Roaring Game, is taking on a new role in this period film. Sistine Stallone, who starred in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, and The O.C. star Mischa Barton, are also part of the exciting new line-up.

The story is about two Italian-American high school football stars, Frank and Gino, growing up in New Jersey in the late 1950s. They face life’s challenges both on and off the field.

As they leave football behind, they find themselves pulled toward the dangerous world of organised crime. The film explores themes like loyalty, family, loss, and making life-changing choices.

Bad News on the Doorstep stars Chazz Palminteri and Robert Davi, alongside their real-life sons, Dante Palminteri and Nick Davi.

Other cast members include Robert Picardo, Cerina Vincent, Federico Castelluccio, Vincent Pastore, and Sully Erna, the lead singer of Godsmack.

The film is directed by Tom DeNucci, known for Vault, and is produced by Verdi Productions. Chad A. Verdi, who previously worked on The Irishman, leads the production team.

The script is based on a semi-autobiographical book by Joe Cervasio, who co-wrote the screenplay with DeNucci.

Verdi said the cast is full of talent from many backgrounds, sports, music, and film. He praised Sistine Stallone’s performance, calling her a rising star with great screen presence.

The filmmakers hope to give audiences a strong story filled with drama, emotion, and powerful moments set in a rich 1950s world.