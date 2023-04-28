CCTV footage: Robber deprives Karachi couple of cash, jewellery

Friday, April 28, 2023
KARACHI: CCTV footage of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booth showed an armed robber snatching cash and jewellery in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil area, ARY News reported on Friday.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage in which an armed robber can be seen threatening and looting the couple inside an ATM booth in Karachi. He later managed to escape from the scene.

The Police officials have launched a probe into the matter, while the victims have appealed to the Chief Minister of Sindh for justice.

Meanwhile, the victims are still in shock and are struggling to come to terms with the incident. They have appealed to the authorities to arrest the robbers.

